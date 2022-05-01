 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical
HOCKEY

Omaha Lancers fall in two games to Tri City, season ends in conference semifinal

  • Updated
  • 0

Ilya Nikolaev scored two goals as Tri City peppered Omaha with relentless offense Sunday to claim a 4-0 win and two-game sweep of the USHL Western Conference semifinal.

The Storm outshot the Lancers 11-5 in the first period and 14-4 in the second as they built a 3-0 lead.

The Lancers were outshot 33-17 overall and failed to convert any of their seven power-play opportunities. Arsenii Sergeev made 17 saves to earn the shutout for the Storm.

Omaha's season ends while Tri-City advanced to the Western Conference final.

The Storm will face the winner of Tuesday's third game between Sioux City and Waterloo.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Travon Walker selected as first pick in NFL draft

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert