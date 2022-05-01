Omaha Lancers fall in two games to Tri City, season ends in conference semifinal

Ilya Nikolaev scored two goals as Tri City peppered Omaha with relentless offense Sunday to claim a 4-0 win and two-game sweep of the USHL Western Conference semifinal.

The Storm outshot the Lancers 11-5 in the first period and 14-4 in the second as they built a 3-0 lead.

The Lancers were outshot 33-17 overall and failed to convert any of their seven power-play opportunities. Arsenii Sergeev made 17 saves to earn the shutout for the Storm.

Omaha's season ends while Tri-City advanced to the Western Conference final.

The Storm will face the winner of Tuesday's third game between Sioux City and Waterloo.