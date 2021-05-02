Omaha Lancers fall to Sioux City in USHL Western Conference semifinal series

Justin Hryckowian scored a short-handed, tiebreaking goal with 8:10 remaining as Sioux City beat Omaha 2-1 on Sunday to earn a sweep of their USHL Western Conference semifinal series.

In the two games, the Lancers managed only one goal and went 0 for 13 on the power play. Former Lancers goalie Akira Schmid made 29 saves on Sunday, stopping 54 of 55 Lancer shots in the series.

The Lancers trailed 1-0 in the second, but Cam Mitchell tied it 1-1 with 7:55 left in the period.

Sioux City outshot the Lancers 33-30, and Lancers goalie Jakub Dobes made 31 saves.

The Musketeers advance to the Western Conference final, where they will play Fargo.