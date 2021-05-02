 Skip to main content
Omaha Lancers fall to Sioux City in USHL Western Conference semifinal series
HOCKEY

Omaha Lancers fall to Sioux City in USHL Western Conference semifinal series

Justin Hryckowian scored a short-handed, tiebreaking goal with 8:10 remaining as Sioux City beat Omaha 2-1 on Sunday to earn a sweep of their USHL Western Conference semifinal series.

In the two games, the Lancers managed only one goal and went 0 for 13 on the power play. Former Lancers goalie Akira Schmid made 29 saves on Sunday, stopping 54 of 55 Lancer shots in the series.

The Lancers trailed 1-0 in the second, but Cam Mitchell tied it 1-1 with 7:55 left in the period.

Sioux City outshot the Lancers 33-30, and Lancers goalie Jakub Dobes made 31 saves.

The Musketeers advance to the Western Conference final, where they will play Fargo.

