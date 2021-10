The Omaha Lancers’ home opener against Sioux City on Friday has been postponed because the ice at Ralston Arena isn’t ready.

On the team’s website, a statement said the reason is mechanical issues. The game will be rescheduled and tickets for Friday’s game will be accepted on the rescheduled date.

The Lancers are 0-3 to start the United States Hockey League season and next play at Tri-City on Saturday. The new home opener is Oct. 15 against Waterloo.

