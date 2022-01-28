Omaha Lancers name Mike Picozzi as hockey club's new majority owner

The Omaha Lancers, awash in controversy for two months, have a new majority owner and now need to find a new team president.
The United States Hockey League announced Friday that its board of directors approved the sale of majority control to Mike Picozzi, the CEO of a tech firm. He’ll become majority owner in place of Anthony “Koots” DiCesare, who remains in place as a minority owner.
"My goal is to capitalize on the proud tradition of the Omaha Lancers and bring it to a new level," Picozzi said in a press release. "I plan to do so by involving the entire Omaha hockey community from the loyal fans, to the alumni, to the billet families, to the arena, to every nexus of the community touched by our hockey club. I plan to invest substantially to bolster these existing strengths and to create new opportunities for all in the Lancer family."
USHL Commissioner Bill Robertson thanked DiCesare “for his many years of service” in owning the franchise, which hit hard financial times after the COVID pandemic.
“We're happy to welcome Mike to the USHL and know with his experience and resources, he'll expand on the rich tradition of the Omaha Lancers in the USHL," Robertson said in a statement.
While the Lancers are 18-10 this season on the ice, the organization has been in turmoil since mid-November. That's when the team’s first coach this season was fired, players and interim coaches chose to boycott a weekend of games, and the USHL came in to investigate the franchise for alleged cost-cutting and mistreatment of players.
An independent investigation concluded the Lancers — under DiCesare and then-team president David DeLuca — did not violate Tier 1 standards. But with Friday's announcement, DiCesare has been demoted as an owner and DeLuca stepped down as president, according to a source.
DeLuca no longer works for the Lancers and his biography has been removed from the front office tab on the Lancers’ website. Neither DiCesare nor DeLuca have responded to repeated requests for comment from The World-Herald. The Lancers did not mention DeLuca in their press release announcing Picozzi’s new ownership.
As previously reported in a detailed World-Herald story, DeLuca — a close friend of DiCesare — was initially popular as team president, but he started to pinch pennies as COVID cut home attendance and gate revenue.
“As the revenues went down, it was cut, cut, cut, cut to show the shareholders we were still doing OK,” one former Lancer staffer said in early December. “The business side of the team was broken.”
Picozzi founded Takion Technologies, which focuses on tech platforms for stock market trading.
Gary Graham is the Lancers' head coach and general manager. He took over for Chadd Cassidy, whom the USHL said resigned in November. One of Cassidy’s former goalie coaches, Tate Maris, has told The World-Herald that Cassidy was at least forced to resign under pressure from DeLuca.
sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222, twitter.com/swmckewonOWH