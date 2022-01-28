Omaha Lancers name Mike Picozzi as hockey club's new majority owner

The Omaha Lancers, awash in controversy for two months, have a new majority owner and now need to find a new team president.

The United States Hockey League announced Friday that its board of directors approved the sale of majority control to Mike Picozzi, the CEO of a tech firm. He’ll become majority owner in place of Anthony “Koots” DiCesare, who remains in place as a minority owner.

"My goal is to capitalize on the proud tradition of the Omaha Lancers and bring it to a new level," Picozzi said in a press release. "I plan to do so by involving the entire Omaha hockey community from the loyal fans, to the alumni, to the billet families, to the arena, to every nexus of the community touched by our hockey club. I plan to invest substantially to bolster these existing strengths and to create new opportunities for all in the Lancer family."

USHL Commissioner Bill Robertson thanked DiCesare “for his many years of service” in owning the franchise, which hit hard financial times after the COVID pandemic.

“We're happy to welcome Mike to the USHL and know with his experience and resources, he'll expand on the rich tradition of the Omaha Lancers in the USHL," Robertson said in a statement.