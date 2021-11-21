Omaha Lancers president on administrative leave amid USHL investigation

The Omaha Lancers have placed President Dave DeLuca on administrative leave after an investigation into the franchise by league officials.

The move was announced in a press release from the United States Hockey League.

Representatives from the USHL and USA Hockey met with Lancers players Friday after allegations of irregularities within the organization. Players unanimously voted to boycott three games this weekend shortly before the league launched its investigation into management’s treatment of players.

Coaches and support staff have also resigned in response to the treatment of former coach Chadd Cassidy and budget cuts that did not seem to conform to USHL standards.

A former coach said the budget to buy hockey sticks had been cut in half, team meals were inadequate and a contract for video scouting software was not renewed.

The meeting with players took place away from Ralston Arena, where the team plays its home games. The USHL press release said players shared their perspectives as a team, in smaller groups and individually.

Separately, a third-party investigation into the Lancers organization has been launched. That investigation will include players, former coaches, front office staff and ownership.