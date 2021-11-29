 Skip to main content
Omaha Lancers rally to defeat Sioux City in overtime
HOCKEY

Omaha Lancers rally to defeat Sioux City in overtime

Garrett Wright scored 1:26 into overtime as Omaha erased a three-goal deficit to beat Sioux City 5-4 on Sunday.

Wright had three points, including the tying goal on a one-timer from the right circle with 24 seconds left in regulation.

The Lancers (10-4-2-0) had trailed 3-0 after the first period and 4-1 after the second, but they rallied with three goals in the third. Omaha scored its last two goals in a 1:04 span.

After giving up three goals on 16 shots in the first period, the Lancers held the Musketeers (10-5-3-1) to a combined eight shots in the second and third periods. Sioux City also did not tally a shot in overtime.

The win pulled Omaha into a tie with Lincoln for third place in the USHL's Western Conference.

Jared Wright had a goal and an assist for Omaha, and Cade Ahrenholz also scored.

The Lancers will host Tri-City on Friday.

Sioux City (10-5-3-1);3;1;0;0—4

At Omaha (10-4-2-0);0;1;3;1—5

First period: 1, SC, Schoen (unassisted), 12:26. 2, SC, James (McLaughlin, Adamson), 14:28 (pp). 3, SC, Heaslip (unassisted), 18:11.

Second period: 4, Ahrenholz (Gillespie, McDonald), 2:38 (pp). 5, SC:.Pierre (Slukynsky, Adamson), 16:30 (pp).

Third period: 6, O, Elias (J. Wright, Mitchell), 1:56. 7, O, J. Wright (G. Wright, Basgall), 18:32. 8, O, G. Wright (Basgall, Mitchell), 19:36.

Overtime:9, O, G. Wright (Unassisted), 1:26.

Shots on goal

Sioux City;16;5;3;0—24

Omaha;7;7;7;2—23

Goalkeepers: SC, Tracy (23 shots, 18 saves, 61:27). O, Pasche (24 shots, 20 saves, 60:10).

Power plays: Sioux City 2-3, Omaha 1-3.

Penalties-Minutes: Sioux City 6-20, Omaha 5-10.

Three stars: G. Wright (O), J. Wright (O), Basgall (O).

A: 1,384

