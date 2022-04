After sweeping Fargo in their first-round series, the Omaha Lancers face Tri-City in the USHL's Western Conference semifinal.

The best-of-three series against the top-seeded Storm begins at 7:05 p.m. Saturday in Kearney, then Omaha hosts Game 2 at 4:05 p.m. Sunday. The third game if needed would be at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday at Tri-City.

Sioux City and Waterloo meet in the other Western semifinal. The conference finals are set for May 5 through 12 with the Clark Cup final May 13 through 25.