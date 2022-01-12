Omaha native Bud Crawford files lawsuit against former promoter

"It is unfortunate that Top Rank did not treat Terence properly and in fact spoke out regularly against him," Freedman told ESPN. Freedman did not return a World-Herald request for comment.

The lawsuit points to public comments Arum made about the money he loses on Crawford fights, citing a 2020 remark: "(I) could build a house in Beverly Hills on the money I've lost on him in the last three fights."

According to ESPN, Crawford made $6 million for his November pay-per-view fight against Shawn Porter, his last with Top Rank before becoming a free agent. Crawford made $3.5 million for a November 2020 fight against Kell Brook, $4 million for a December 2019 fight against Egidijus Kavaliauskas, and $4.8 million for an April 2019 fight against Amir Khan.

Arum, 90, has spent decades in the world of boxing and has staged fights for notable boxers over the years like Evander Holyfield, Sugar Ray Leonard, Oscar De La Hoya and Manny Pacquiao.

Crawford was expected to reach that same level of stardom in the sport. Crawford quickly rose through the ranks with Top Rank as his promoter.