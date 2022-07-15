Omaha native leading the way in Pan American Gymnastics Championships

RIO DE JANEIRO — Omaha native Lexi Zeiss is currently leading the way in the senior women’s vault, beam and all-around competitions at the 2022 Pan American Gymnastics Championships in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. She finished the all-around competition with a score of 54.199 — the highest among the U.S — but will have to wait until subdivision four competes to learn if she wins gold.

The 16-year-old qualified for the competition after finishing second in the U.S qualification trials held in Katy, Texas, from July 4-5. Zeiss attended Westside Community Schools for several years before moving to Minnesota to train with Twin City Twisters, which produced 2020 Tokyo silver medalist Grace McCallum.

Zeiss has previously competed in several national competitions, including the 2021 U.S Classic and Nastia Liukin Cup, where she finished fourth in the all-around. She has also qualified to compete in the U.S Gymnastics Championships in Tampa, Florida, this August.