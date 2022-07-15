Omaha native wins silver in all-around at Pan American gymnastics championships

RIO DE JANEIRO — Omaha native Lexi Zeiss earned silver in the senior women’s individual all-around competition at the 2022 Pan American Gymnastics Championships in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

She recorded an all-around competition score of 54.199 — the highest among the U.S. — and won bronze in the beam event.

Fellow American Skye Blakely earned bronze in all-around with a score of 52.933.

Zeiss originally held the lead in the all-around and beam prior to the start of subdivision four, where Brazil’s Flávia Saraiva scored 1.200 points higher than Zeiss to claim gold in the all-around. Saraiva and Rebeca Andrade, also of Brazil, won gold and silver, respectively, in the beam to pass Zeiss.

Collectively, the U.S. finished second with a score 160.466 and advanced to the team final. The score also qualifies them for the 2022 World Championships in the United Kingdom.

Zeiss qualified for the Pan American Championships after finishing second in the U.S. qualification trials held in Katy, Texas, from July 4-5.

Zeiss attended Westside Community Schools for several years before moving to Minnesota to train with Twin City Twisters, which produced 2020 Tokyo silver medalist Grace McCallum.

The 16-year-old has previously competed in several national competitions, including the 2021 U.S. Classic and Nastia Liukin Cup, where she finished fourth in the all-around. She has also qualified to compete in the U.S. Gymnastics Championships in Tampa, Florida, this August.