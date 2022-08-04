Omaha newcomer Brent Rooker helps power Storm Chasers to win

Brent Rooker homered and drove in three in his first game with the Storm Chasers as Omaha downed St. Paul 9-3 Thursday night at Werner Park.
Rooker, acquired in a trade from the Padres this week, hit an RBI single in the third inning and a two-run homer in the fourth as Omaha took a 7-0 lead.
Clay Dungan had a three-run triple in the third inning, while Gabriel Cancel added a two-run double in the seventh.
Jonathan Heasley was sharp as Omaha's starter as he went 4.2 innings and struck out eight.
Omaha and St. Paul play again at 7:05 p.m. Friday.
Photos: Omaha Storm Chasers through the years
