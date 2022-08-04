 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical
BASEBALL

Omaha newcomer Brent Rooker helps power Storm Chasers to win

  • Updated
  • 0

Brent Rooker homered and drove in three in his first game with the Storm Chasers as Omaha downed St. Paul 9-3 Thursday night at Werner Park.

Rooker, acquired in a trade from the Padres this week, hit an RBI single in the third inning and a two-run homer in the fourth as Omaha took a 7-0 lead.

Clay Dungan had a three-run triple in the third inning, while Gabriel Cancel added a two-run double in the seventh.

Jonathan Heasley was sharp as Omaha's starter as he went 4.2 innings and struck out eight.

Omaha and St. Paul play again at 7:05 p.m. Friday.

gene.schinzel@owh.com, 402-444-1038, twitter.com/GeneOWH

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

World Triathlon to allow transgender athletes in women events

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert