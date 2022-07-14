Omaha set to become host city for Jr. NBA League

Generations of Omahans have lived without being able to claim a local NBA team in the 47 years since the last one — which the city shared with Kansas City, Mo. — left town. And many may have been oblivious to the team given its short existence.

The NBA's return to Omaha isn’t exactly on the horizon. But the youth of the city will reap the benefits of the league's initiative, Jr. NBA Leagues.

The NBA announced Thursday that Omaha will be one of 11 host cities for the league, for boys and girls age 6 through 14, that begins play in November. Besides competition, pro players and coaches offer drills and tips online.

Leagues that reside in NBA and WNBA cities — Sacramento, Washington, Philadelphia, New Orleans, San Antonio, Seattle and Las Vegas — will represent their respective in-market teams with team-branded uniforms.

They’ll also receive “unique benefits” and opportunities at “exclusive experiences for youth players and parents to promote the game of basketball and generate excitement around the hometown teams.”

Similar details regarding plans for the cities without pro basketball teams — Boise, Idaho; Louisville, Ky.; Kansas City and Omaha — have yet to be disclosed.

After the effects of COVID-19 trickled down to youth sports, the initiative comes at what NBA Senior Vice President and Head of Youth Basketball Development David Krichavsky says is a necessary time.

“The youth basketball ecosystem has experienced unique challenges over the past two-plus years, and we are committed to addressing those challenges with programs like Jr. NBA Leagues, which is the expansive grassroots basketball initiative we’ve ever launched in the U.S.,” Krichavsky said.