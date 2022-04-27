Omaha Sports Commission Awards names finalists, online voting starts Sunday

The finalists for the fourth Omaha Sports Commission Awards — The OSCAS — were released Wednesday.

Public voting will be open from Sunday through May 20 at omahasports.org/oscas.

The awards will be presented at a 7 p.m. ceremony May 26 at the Relevant Center, Elkhorn Drive and West Maple Road. Tickets ($75) for the event, which begins with a 5:30 p.m. reception, can also be purchased at omahasports.org/oscas.

“A selection committee has spent significant time reviewing the sports achievements of the past year and everyone on the finalist list deserves recognition,” said Lindsay Toussant, executive director of the Omaha Sports Commission.

Current Minnesota Vikings defensive lineman Harrison Phillips, a Millard West grad, was chosen as the Dr. Jack Lewis Sports Person of the Year.

“Harrison Phillips’ desire to give back to the community is admirable to many,” Toussant said. “Harrison has shown his character through his volunteerism and is well deserving of this recognition.”

The OSCAS also will include the induction of the 2022 Omaha Sports Hall of Fame class of Kimera Bartee, Fred Hare, Joanne Kappas and the 2003 Millard North football team.

The nominees:

Female athlete of the year: Hannah Camenzind, softball, Omaha Skutt; Lauren Camenzind, softball, Omaha Skutt; Ava LeGrand, volleyball, Papillion-La Vista South; Britt Prince, basketball, Elkhorn North; Abby Schomers, volleyball, Omaha Skutt; Norah Sis, volleyball, Creighton

Male athlete of the year: Nate Germonprez, swimming, Omaha Westside; Jason Green, basketball, Millard North; Garrett Grice, wrestling, Bellevue East; Diego Gutierrez, soccer, Creighton; Gabe Hinrichs, track and field/cross country, Elkhorn South; Dylan Mostek, football, Bennington

Male coach of the year: Tim Cannon, boys basketball, Millard North; John Carlson, girls soccer, Omaha Skutt; Jim Flanery, women’s basketball, Creighton; Kam Lenhart, football, Bennington; Jay Mims, soccer, Union Omaha; JJ Stoffel, boys basketball, Omaha Roncalli

Female coach of the year: Kirsten Bernthal Booth, volleyball, Creighton; Ann Prince, girls basketball, Elkhorn North; Renee Saunders, volleyball, Omaha Skutt; Katie Tarman, volleyball, Papio South

Team of the year: Bennington football; Creighton men’s basketball; Creighton women’s basketball; Millard South baseball; Papio South softball; Union Omaha soccer

Moment of the year: College World Series sets attendance records; Jim Furyk wins U.S. Senior Open at Omaha Country Club; Lauren Jensen hits game-winner as Creighton women’s basketball upsets Iowa; New York Yankees name Rachel Balkovec manager of Class A Tampa Tarpons; No. 16 seed Omaha North upsets No. 1 seed Millard South in state football playoffs; Union Omaha wins USL League One championship

Steve Pivovar sports media person of the year: Nick Bahe, FS1/KOZN; Gary Sharp, KOZN; Stu Pospisil, Omaha World-Herald