Omaha Sports Commission has no problem drumming up enthusiasm for US Olympic Swim Trials

Swimmers in the competition and warmup pools.

Workers putting finishing touches on lighting, timing equipment and deck decorations.

A Taiko drum. Yes, a Taiko drum.

On Thursday, the CHI Health Center was beginning to look like the peerless aquatics competition and athlete-friendly venue people have grown accustomed to for the biggest meet of the year — the Swim Trials.

On Friday, the first competitors will dive into the pool to kick off the four-day Wave I that qualifies the top two swimmers in each championship race for the Wave II competition that begins June 13. Prelims each day for the First Wave will begin at 10 a.m. with the finals slated for 7 p.m.

The top two finishers in Wave II races will earn berth on the Olympic team that will compete next month in Tokyo. That’s where the Taiko drum comes in.

As they did in 2012 and 2016, the newly minted Olympians will sign a symbol of the host country. In 2012 it was a red British telephone booth. In 2016, an oversized sandal had plenty of room for all the autographs of the swimmers headed to Brazil.

This year it’s a Japanese Taiko drum, one of the percussion instruments used in Japanese folk and classical musical traditions.