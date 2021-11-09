 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Omaha Storm Chaser MJ Melendez voted top offensive player in Minor League Baseball
0 comments
topical
BASEBALL

Omaha Storm Chaser MJ Melendez voted top offensive player in Minor League Baseball

Melendez

Omaha Storm Chasers catcher MJ Melendez was voted the top offensive player in Minor League Baseball.

 CHARLIE RIEDEL, THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Omaha Storm Chasers catcher MJ Melendez was voted the top offensive player in Minor League Baseball, it was announced Tuesday. Teammate Bobby Witt Jr. finished third in the voting.

Melendez led the minors with 41 home runs between Double-A Northwest Arkansas and the Chasers to earn the Joe Bauman Award. He's the first minor leaguer to hit at least 40 homers in a season since 2016.

The 22-year-old Melendez hit 28 homers in 79 games in Double-A before being promoted in August. In 44 games with Omaha, he hit .293 with 13 homers and 38 RBIs. In addition to leading the minors in homers, he was second in RBIs (103), fourth in extra-base hits (66) and fourth in OPS (1.011).

gene.schinzel@owh.com, 402-444-1038, twitter.com/GeneOWH

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Beijing holds test ice hockey match ahead of Winter Olympics

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert