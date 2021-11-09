Omaha Storm Chaser MJ Melendez voted top offensive player in Minor League Baseball

Omaha Storm Chasers catcher MJ Melendez was voted the top offensive player in Minor League Baseball, it was announced Tuesday. Teammate Bobby Witt Jr. finished third in the voting.

Melendez led the minors with 41 home runs between Double-A Northwest Arkansas and the Chasers to earn the Joe Bauman Award. He's the first minor leaguer to hit at least 40 homers in a season since 2016.

The 22-year-old Melendez hit 28 homers in 79 games in Double-A before being promoted in August. In 44 games with Omaha, he hit .293 with 13 homers and 38 RBIs. In addition to leading the minors in homers, he was second in RBIs (103), fourth in extra-base hits (66) and fourth in OPS (1.011).

