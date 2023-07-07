Will Klein was planning to take an offseason trip to Seattle, just to visit a city he's never been to.

He's getting there sooner than that.​

The Omaha Storm Chaser reliever was selected to play in the MLB Futures Game, which will take place Saturday at Seattle's T-Mobile Park. Seattle also will host the Home Run Derby on Monday and the All-Star Game on Tuesday.

"It's well deserved. He's put together a good year this year," Chasers manager Mike Jirschele said. "He's got a ways to go still, but he's just showing improvement as we go."

Jirschele has seen firsthand the progression the hard-throwing right-hander has made in his first three seasons in the minors. Jirschele was with Klein in A-ball in 2021 and in Double-A last season. Klein started this season in Double-A before being promoted to Omaha on June 13.

"Honestly, I didn't know this was a possibility," the 23-year-old Klein said of being picked for the Futures Game. "But really it's so cool. I was shell-shocked when I got the call.

"Getting to pitch against some of the best young guys, getting to pitch with some of the best young guys. You always pick up something from every guy you play with, seeing what they do well."

Klein, who played collegiately at Eastern Illinois, was selected by the Royals in the fifth and final round of the 2020 draft. With the minor league season cancelled by the pandemic, Klein said "that was an interesting introduction to pro ball" as he had to continue to work out on his own for the rest of that summer.

And last season he learned how to deal with command issues at the pro level. He walked 51 in 43.2 innings and finished with a 10.51 ERA.

"I was going through a lot there, mentally, physically," Klein said. "I'd have a good week or so and then I'd suck for a couple weeks. It was learning how to not let one bad outing affect your other outings, not letting things spiral.

"I wish I had last year back, but I felt that I needed it. If you don't have any setbacks, you won't know to deal with setbacks."

Klein is back to being effective. In his last 13 appearances dating to late May, Klein has allowed two runs, struck out 34 and walked 12 in 20.1 innings. At Werner Park last Thursday, he walked the first two batters on eight pitches, but he was able to respond with a pair of strikeouts to work out of the jam.

Klein said he's always threw hard — his fastball consistently hit 96 to 98 last Thursday — but it's a matter of controlling his pitches within the strike zone. In 38.2 innings this season, he has a 3.03 ERA with 60 strikeouts and 22 walks.

"Now it's just consistency," he said. "You're not going to have a perfect outing all the time, it's executing so you have good outings more."​

