Omaha Storm Chasers' 12 runs aren't enough to win final home game

Omaha scored 12 runs Sunday afternoon in its final home game of the season, but the Storm Chasers never led as Indianapolis took the final game of the series 17-12 at Werner Park.
Indianapolis led 8-0 in the second inning and finished the day with five home runs.
Omaha's MJ Melendez put on a power display of his own as he hit a pair of two-run home runs. That gave Melendez 41 homers this season between Double-A and Triple-A — he's hit 13 since joining Omaha last month.
Nick Pratto also homered for the Chasers, while Lucius Fox added three hits and three RBIs in manager Brian Poldberg's final home game. Poldberg announced Thursday that
he will retire at the end of the season.
Omaha will start its final series of the season at Iowa on Wednesday.
Photos: Omaha Storm Chasers come out strong in 2021 season opener
The St. Paul Saints vs. Omaha Storm Chasers baseball season opener at Werner Park on Tuesday. The Storm Chasers won the game 8-2.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha's Jackson Kowar (37) pitches in the St. Paul Saints vs. Omaha Storm Chasers baseball season opener at Werner Park on Tuesday. The Storm Chasers won the game 8-2.
Omaha's Edward Oliveras (14) high-fives manager Brian Poldberg as he rounds third on a home run in the St. Paul Saints vs. Omaha Storm Chasers baseball season opener at Werner Park on Tuesday. The Storm Chasers won the game 8-2.
Omaha's Emmanuel Rivera (25) watches home plate as Jackson Kowar (37) pitches in the St. Paul Saints vs. Omaha Storm Chasers baseball season opener at Werner Park on Tuesday. The Storm Chasers won the game 8-2.
St. Paul's Keon Broxton (9) misses the ball in centerfield during the St. Paul Saints vs. Omaha Storm Chasers baseball season opener at Werner Park on Tuesday. The Storm Chasers won the game 8-2.
St. Paul's Andrew Albers (37) pitches in the St. Paul Saints vs. Omaha Storm Chasers baseball season opener at Werner Park on Tuesday. The Storm Chasers won the game 8-2.
Omaha's Erick Mejia (26) gets St. Paul's Ryan Jeffers (27) out at second in the St. Paul Saints vs. Omaha Storm Chasers baseball season opener at Werner Park on Tuesday. The Storm Chasers won the game 8-2.
St. Paul's Glenn Sparkman (38) pitches in the St. Paul Saints vs. Omaha Storm Chasers baseball season opener at Werner Park on Tuesday. The Storm Chasers won the game 8-2.
Omaha's Ryan McBroom (9) bats in the St. Paul Saints vs. Omaha Storm Chasers baseball season opener at Werner Park on Tuesday. The Storm Chasers won the game 8-2.
Omaha's Jake Kalish (28) pitches in the St. Paul Saints vs. Omaha Storm Chasers baseball season opener at Werner Park on Tuesday. The Storm Chasers won the game 8-2.
St. Paul's Rob Refsnyder (2) bats in the St. Paul Saints vs. Omaha Storm Chasers baseball season opener at Werner Park on Tuesday. The Storm Chasers won the game 8-2.
