Omaha Storm Chasers' 12 runs aren't enough to win final home game
BASEBALL

Omaha scored 12 runs Sunday afternoon in its final home game of the season, but the Storm Chasers never led as Indianapolis took the final game of the series 17-12 at Werner Park.

Indianapolis led 8-0 in the second inning and finished the day with five home runs.

Omaha's MJ Melendez put on a power display of his own as he hit a pair of two-run home runs. That gave Melendez 41 homers this season between Double-A and Triple-A — he's hit 13 since joining Omaha last month.

Nick Pratto also homered for the Chasers, while Lucius Fox added three hits and three RBIs in manager Brian Poldberg's final home game. Poldberg announced Thursday that he will retire at the end of the season.

Omaha will start its final series of the season at Iowa on Wednesday.

