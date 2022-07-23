Omaha Storm Chasers allow seven runs in the fifth in loss to Iowa

Iowa broke open a scoreless game with a seven-run fifth inning as the Cubs rolled to a 10-0 win over the Storm Chasers on Saturday at Werner Park.

The first six Cubs reached safely in the fifth and Narciso Crook capped the inning with a three-run home run. Crook also homered in the seventh.

Omaha, which hit four homers in its 9-1 win Friday, were held to three hits Saturday. Ivan Castillo hit a second-inning double for the team's only extra-base hit, and as a team, the Chasers struck out 14 times.

Omaha and Iowa continue their series at 5:05 p.m. Sunday.