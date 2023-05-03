Omaha gave up three early home runs and couldn't recover in a 7-4 loss to Louisville Wednesday at Werner Park.

The Bats (11-17) got a solo home run in the first inning, a three-run homer in the second and another solo shot in the third to build a 5-1 lead.

The Storm Chasers (10-17) trailed 7-1 entering the ninth before CJ Alexander hit an RBI double to start a late rally. Brewer Hicklen hit an RBI single in the next at-bat and Alexander scored on a groundout to cut the deficit to 7-4.

Angelo Castellano struck out swinging in the next at-bat to end the game.

The series continues at 6:35 p.m. Thursday.

Louisville (11-17);131;002;000—7;11;0

At Omaha (10-17);100;000;003—4;10;1

W: Lively, 4-0. L: Martinez, 1-1. 2B: O, Gentry 2, Alexander. HR: L, Siani, Vosler, Hopkins.

