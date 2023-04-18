Gwinnett snapped a 10-game losing streak as it downed Omaha 4-1 Tuesday night in the series opener at Werner Park.

Omaha tied it 1-1 in the bottom of the seventh on an Angelo Castellano sacrifice fly. That scored Logan Porter, who led off the inning with a double.

Gwinnett regained the lead with a sacrifice fly in the eighth and added two insurance runs in the ninth, one on another sacrifice fly and the other on a two-out single.

Omaha put two on with one out in the bottom of the ninth, but couldn’t draw closer.

Omaha and Gwinnett continue their series Wednesday at noon.

Gwinnett (3-12)......100 000 012—4 6 0

At Omaha (7-7).......000 000 100—1 7 1

W: Tice, 2-0. L: Kowar, 2-2. S: Rios, 1. 2B: O, Porter 2, Alexander. 3B: G, Wall.

