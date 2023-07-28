COLUMBUS, Ohio — Omaha and Columbus played Home Run Derby on Friday night as the Storm Chasers held on for a 7-6 victory.

Both teams hit four home runs, including five in the sixth inning.

Omaha (49-47) got a solo shot from John Rave and a two-run blast from Angelo Castellano in the top half to grab a 6-2 lead before Columbus hit three solo shots in the bottom half.

Nick Loftin, who homered in the first, added a sacrifice fly in the ninth to give the Chasers a two-run lead. Will Klein allowed an RBI single in the bottom of the ninth before the closer earned his third save.

Omaha, winners of six of seven, meets Columbus again at 6:05 p.m. Saturday.

Omaha (49-47) ................ 120 001 001—7 8 0

At Columbus (44-54) ........ 000 023 001—6 9 0

W: Castillo, 3-6. L: Ponticelli, 2-6. S: Klein, 3. 2B: O, Dungan. HR: O, Loftin (10), Eaton (9), Rave (4), Castellano (7). C, Rodriguez (1), Schneemann (10), Collins (15), Noel (18).

