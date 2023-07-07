LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — Omaha snapped a five-game losing streak with its 7-1 victory over Gwinnett on Friday night.
Paxton Wallace broke a 1-1 tie in the fourth inning with a RBI single, then Jermaine Palacios started a five-run sixth with a two-run home run.
Cole Ragans, who made his second start with the Storm Chasers after being traded from the Rangers organization, got the win. He struck out seven in five innings.
Omaha and Gwinnett continue their series at 5:05 p.m. Saturday.
Omaha (41-41) .......... 100 105 000—7 13 0
At Gwinnett (36-49) ... 001 000 000—1 7 0
W: Ragans, 1-1. L: Shuster, 2-2. S: Bowlan, 1. 2B: O, Eaton. G, Grissom. HR: O, Porter (9), Palacios (8).
