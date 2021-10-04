Omaha Storm Chasers' Bobby Witt Jr. named Minor League player of the year

Omaha Storm Chaser shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. was named Baseball America's Minor League player of the year on Monday.

He's the third player to earn the award during a season in which they played for Omaha, joining Tom Gordon (1988) and Wil Myers (2012).

Witt split his 123 games this season between Double-A Northwest Arkansas and Triple-A Omaha. He hit .290 with 33 home runs, 97 RBIs, 99 runs scored, 35 doubles and 29 stolen bases. Last Thursday Witt stole his 30th base, but that game was canceled because of rain so the stats didn't count.

Witt, the consensus No. 3 prospect in baseball, also led the minors in extra-base hits (72), was second in runs scored, fourth in homers and RBIs and fifth in hits (144).​

Witt's teammate, MJ Melendez, won the Joe Bauman Award, given to the player with the most home runs in the minors.

Melendez hit 41, including 13 with the Chasers after being promoted on Aug. 11. His 41 homers are the most in a single season since 2014, when Kris Bryant hit 43. Melendez also is the first primary catcher in the minors to hit at least 40 homers in a season since 1995.

