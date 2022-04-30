Omaha Storm Chasers break out bats to end slump against Toledo

Omaha tallied 14 hits and four home runs en route to a 12-5 win over Toledo on Saturday at Werner Park.

The game was intended to be a part of a doubleheader after Friday's game was postponed by rain. But another delay Saturday postponed the makeup game, as well as former manager Brian Poldberg's number retirement ceremony.

Designated hitter Vinnie Pasquantino had three hits and four RBIs, finishing a triple short of the cycle.

The Storm Chasers (10-12) took command in a five-run second inning, with Dairon Blanco and Nick Pratto each hitting two-run homers. The Chasers added three more runs in the fourth to take a 10-0 lead.

Brewer Hicklen also homered for Omaha, which snapped a three-game skid in which it lost the first three games of the series 26-3 to the Mud Hens (10-11). The teams conclude their series at 2:05 p.m. Sunday.

Poldberg's retirement ceremony will be reschedule later.