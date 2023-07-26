COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Omaha Storm Chasers scored three runs in the top of the ninth inning Wednesday to pull away for a 5-2 win over Columbus.

The game was tied 2-2 entering the ninth when Brewer Hicklen hit a two-run double to put the Storm Chasers (47-47) ahead. Hicklen then scored off a single from Clay Dungan to extend Omaha's lead.

Reliever Will Klein pitched a scoreless bottom of the ninth to seal the win for Omaha.

Hicklen also scored off a wild pitch in the eighth inning and Nate Eaton drove in a run with a sacrifice fly in the first.

The series will continue at 6:05 p.m. Thursday.

Omaha (47-47);100;000;013—5;7;1

At Columbus (44-52);100;000;010—2;6;0

W: Pennington, 5-0. L: Smith, 2-1. S: Klein, 2. HR: C, Rocchio.​

Photos: Omaha Storm Chasers through the years