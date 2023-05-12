SCRANTON, Pa. — Daniel Lynch and three Omaha relievers scattered four hits Friday as the Storm Chasers took an early lead they'd never relinquish en route to a 3-2 win over Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Norris grad Jakson Reetz's RBI single increased Omaha's lead to 2-0 in the first inning. The RailRaiders got on the board in bottom of the second before Tyler Gentry's double made it 3-1 in the third.

That would be enough for Chaser, who got four hitless innings from their bullpen to win their second straight in the series. Second baseman Samad Taylor scored twice for Omaha (14-21), giving him 29 runs in 35 games, while his two hits boosted his batting average to .295.

The teams continue the series at 3 p.m. Saturday.

Omaha (14-21) ............................... 201 000 000 — 3 8 0

At Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (16-21) .. 010 010 000 — 2 4 1

W: Lynch, 1-0. L: Vasquez, 0-5. S: Wittgren, 4. 2B: O, Gentry, Castellano. HR: SWB, Rortvedt.

Photos: Omaha Storm Chasers through the years