COLUMBUS, Ohio — Omaha missed numerous scoring opportunities as the Storm Chasers dropped a 6-3 decision to Columbus on Saturday night.

Omaha was within 3-2 before leaving the bases loaded in the fourth, sixth and eighth innings. The Chasers stranded 14 runners on the night.

Tyler Gentry went 4 for 4, finishing a triple shy of the cycle, to lead Omaha's offense. He scored all three runs.

Omaha starter Anthony Veneziano worked into the sixth inning but took the loss. He allowed a three-run homer to Chris Roller in the third that put Columbus ahead for good.

Omaha looks to win the series when the teams meet at 3:05 p.m. Sunday.

Omaha (49-48).........010 100 001—3 11 0

Columbus (45-54).....003 003 00x—6 8 0

W: Diehl, 3-1. L: Veneziano, 4-1. S: Herrin, 2. 2B: O, Gentry; C, Leon, Valera. HR: O, Gentry (11); C, Roller (10), Rodriguez (2)

