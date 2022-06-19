 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BASEBALL

Omaha Storm Chasers can't hold four-run lead, Iowa Cubs take series

DES MOINES — David Bote's RBI double in the bottom of the seventh proved to be the difference as Iowa edged Omaha 7-6 Sunday to clinch a series win.

The Storm Chasers (31-33) have lost back-to-back series and dropped to 4-8 in their past 12 games.

On Sunday, the Chasers led 5-1 but Iowa (30-35) put together a three-run fifth and scored one run the sixth and seventh to rally.

Nate Eaton had three hits for Omaha and Vinnie Pasquantino drove in three runs. Edward Olivers added an RBI double.

The Chasers return home Tuesday to open a six-game series against Columbus.

Omaha (31-33) ......... 104  000  000—5  8  0

At Iowa (30-35) ....... 001  031  10x—6 11  1

W: Rucker, 1-0. L: Dye, 3-2. S: Leeper, 3. 2B: O, OIiveras (1), Massey (1), Eaton (3). I, Payne (5), Bote 2 (5), Hill (6).

gene.schinzel@owh.com, 402-444-1038, twitter.com/GeneOWH

