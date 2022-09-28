Omaha Storm Chasers close season with loss to St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Dairon Blanco had his 14th multihit game of September, but it wasn't enough to lift Omaha on Wednesday in a season-ending 3-1 loss to St. Paul.
Blanco went 2 for 4 to finish 2022 with a career-high .301 batting average.
Hits were scarce early, with neither team allowing a run through the first four innings.
The Storm Chasers loaded the bases in the fifth and sixth but didn't score in either inning.
The Saints broke through with a run in the bottom of the fifth, then added two more in the seventh.
Omaha's only run came off an eighth-inning single from Jose Briceno.
The Storm Chasers concluded the season seventh in the International League West at 71-78.
Photos: Omaha Storm Chasers through the years
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!