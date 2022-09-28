 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BASEBALL

Omaha Storm Chasers close season with loss to St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Dairon Blanco had his 14th multihit game of September, but it wasn't enough to lift Omaha on Wednesday in a season-ending 3-1 loss to St. Paul.

Blanco went 2 for 4 to finish 2022 with a career-high .301 batting average.

Hits were scarce early, with neither team allowing a run through the first four innings.

The Storm Chasers loaded the bases in the fifth and sixth but didn't score in either inning.

The Saints broke through with a run in the bottom of the fifth, then added two more in the seventh.

Omaha's only run came off an eighth-inning single from Jose Briceno.

The Storm Chasers concluded the season seventh in the International League West at 71-78.

