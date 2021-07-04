Omaha Storm Chasers come from behind in sixth inning to defeat St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Omaha hit three home runs during a seven-run sixth as the Storm Chasers overcame an early deficit to beat St. Paul 10-6 on Sunday.

The Chasers (34-19) trailed 3-1 after Erick Mejia's sac fly with one out in the inning. Rudy Martin followed with a two-run blast to right to tie the score.

After a pair of walks, Kyle Isbel and Meibrys Viloria went back to back to give Omaha a 7-3 lead.

After St. Paul narrowed the score to 8-6, Ryan McBroom hit his Triple-A East-leading 16th homer in the ninth.

Martin was 4 for 5 with three runs scored and two RBIs.

McBroom and Viloria each had two hits.

The Chasers will host Toledo at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday.