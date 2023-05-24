ST. PAUL, Minn. — Jose Miranda hit a game-winning single in the bottom of the ninth inning as St. Paul held off Omaha's comeback attempt in a 6-5 win Wednesday.

The Storm Chasers (20-25) trailed 5-0 after the second inning but chipped away at the Saints' (24-21) lead from there.

Nick Loftin hit a three-run homer in the top of the third and Samad Taylor drove in a run in the fourth to cut Omaha's deficit to one run.

Dairon Blanco tied the game at 5-5 in the top of the ninth with a single to center field. But St. Paul responded with Miranda's ground ball to left to earn the win.

The series continues at 7:07 p.m. Thursday.

Photos: Omaha Storm Chasers through the years