Omaha Storm Chasers' comeback falls short against Toledo

Toledo hit a season-best seven home runs before holding off a Storm Chaser charge for an 11-10 win Sunday at Werner Park.

Toledo led 9-0 before Omaha scored six in the bottom of the fifth inning. Lucius Fox had a two-run double, and Bobby Witt Jr. followed with a two-run single.

Toledo's Spencer Torkelson and Kody Clemens hit back-to-back homers in the sixth before Omaha's Kyle Isbel hit a two-run blast in the bottom of the inning.

Erick Mejia's RBI double in the eighth made it 11-9, then Nick Pratto drove in Witt with a double down the right-field line in the ninth. Omaha had runners at first and second with one out, but Isbel struck out, and on that play, Pratto was picked off second base to end the game.

Isbel, who homered for a third straight game, finished with three hits, three runs scored and two RBIs.

Toledo gained a one-game lead over Omaha in the Midwest Division. Omaha is off Monday before starting a series at St. Paul on Tuesday.