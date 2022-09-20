 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical
BASEBALL

Omaha Storm Chasers' comeback falls short in 12-11 loss to Iowa Cubs

  • Updated
  • 0

The Omaha Storm Chasers' comeback attempt fell one run short Tuesday in a series-opening 12-11 loss to the Iowa Cubs at Werner Park.

The Chasers (69-73) trailed 11-5 entering the sixth inning, then scored four runs to start closing the gap. Brewer Hicklen, Freddy Fermin and Ivan Castillo hit RBI singles with no outs, then Maikel Garcia drove in Fermin with a sacrifice fly.

Hicklen drove in another run with a double in the seventh, and Castillo scored on a bases-loaded walk in the eighth to cut the Cubs' lead to 12-11.

Hicklen tripled in Omaha's first at-bat of the ninth inning to put a runner in scoring position, but he was tagged out at home plate after trying to score on a fly ball from Fermin.

Omaha and Iowa continue their series Wednesday with a doubleheader starting at 12:05 p.m.

People are also reading…

gene.schinzel@owh.com, 402-444-1038, twitter.com/GeneOWH

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Full Mickey Joseph press conference from September 20th.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert