Omaha Storm Chasers' comeback falls short in 12-11 loss to Iowa Cubs

The Omaha Storm Chasers' comeback attempt fell one run short Tuesday in a series-opening 12-11 loss to the Iowa Cubs at Werner Park.

The Chasers (69-73) trailed 11-5 entering the sixth inning, then scored four runs to start closing the gap. Brewer Hicklen, Freddy Fermin and Ivan Castillo hit RBI singles with no outs, then Maikel Garcia drove in Fermin with a sacrifice fly.

Hicklen drove in another run with a double in the seventh, and Castillo scored on a bases-loaded walk in the eighth to cut the Cubs' lead to 12-11.

Hicklen tripled in Omaha's first at-bat of the ninth inning to put a runner in scoring position, but he was tagged out at home plate after trying to score on a fly ball from Fermin.

Omaha and Iowa continue their series Wednesday with a doubleheader starting at 12:05 p.m.