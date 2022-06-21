 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BASEBALL

Omaha Storm Chasers' comeback falls short in loss to Columbus Clippers

  • Updated
A strong start by Jackson Kowar and a ninth-inning rally weren't enough for the Omaha Storm Chasers on Tuesday in a 4-2 loss to the Columbus Clippers at Werner Park.

Kowar allowed a home run to the first batter of the game but not much else in five innings of work. He allowed one more hit, walked four and struck out eight.

But the Omaha offense couldn't get going against Columbus starter Peyton Battenfield, who gave up four hits in six shutout innings.

After the Clippers took a 4-0 lead with three runs off Chasers reliever Collin Snider in the eighth inning, Omaha tried to rally in the ninth.

Michael Massey opened with a double and scored on a Freddy Fermin groundout. Ivan Castillo followed with a solo home run. But after a walk brought the tying run to the plate, Nick Pratto struck out to end the game.

Pratto had two hits to lead the Chasers, who host the Clippers again at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday.

gene.schinzel@owh.com, 402-444-1038, twitter.com/GeneOWH

