COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two days after hitting four home runs in a win, the Omaha Storm Chasers smacked five then held on late for a 7-5 win over Columbus on Sunday afternoon.

Matt Beaty and Brewer Hicklen hit solo shots in the first two innings before Omaha (50-48) hit three homers in a five-run fifth to take a 7-1 lead. Tyler Gentry hit solo homer in that inning while Adeiny Hechavarria and Nick Loftin had two-run blasts.

Columbus (45-55) scored three in the bottom of the ninth and had the tying run at the plate before closer Will Klein closed the door.

Omaha stays on the road and opens a series at Louisville at 5:35 p.m. Tuesday.

Omaha (50-48) ................ 110 050 000—7 7 0

At Columbus (45-55) ........ 010 010 003—5 8 0

W: Bowlan, 3-2. L: Battenfield, 0-3. 2B: O, Dungan. 3B: C, Delgado. HR: O, Beaty (1), Hicklen (8), Gentry (11), Loftin (11), Hechavarria (4). C, Roller (11).

