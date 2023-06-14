Omaha nearly had as many homers (three) as Columbus had hits (four) Wednesday as the Storm Chasers won their seventh straight game, beating the Clippers 6-1 at Werner Park.

Alec Marsh made his season debut for Omaha, and allowed one run in five innings to pick up the win. The rest of the way, relievers Walter Pennington and Will Klein held Columbus to one hit. And Klein struck out five in his two innings.

Samad Taylor opened the scoring with a solo homer, his second straight game going deep, in the first inning.

After the Clippers (30-33) tied it in the third, Omaha retook the lead for good an inning later on Johan Camargo's solo shot. John Rave made it 3-1 with a sacrifice fly in the fifth before the Chasers (30-32) scored three times in the seventh with two outs. That was highlighted by Tyler Gentry's two-run homer.

Taylor has now reached base in 12 of his last 14 plate appearances, including five walks and two homers while scoring four runs.

The teams meet again at 7:05 p.m. Thursday.

Columbus (30-33) ........... 001 000 000 — 1 4 1

At Omaha (30-33) ........... 100 110 30x — 6 5 0

W: Marsh, 1-0. L: Williams, 3-2. 2B: O, Bradley. HR: O, Taylor (6), Camargo (4), Gentry (6).

