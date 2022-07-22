 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Omaha Storm Chasers cruise to win over Iowa Cubs

Brewer Hicklen drove in four runs in the first two innings as the Storm Chasers cruised to a 9-1 win over the Iowa Cubs on Friday night at Werner Park in their return from the all-star break.

Hicklen hit a three-run home run in the first inning and Dairon Blanco followed with a long homer to left field. Hicklen added an RBI single in the second as the Chasers led 6-1 after two innings.

Drew Waters added a homer to lead off the bottom of the eighth as he finished the night with two hits and three runs scored. Michael Massey went 3 for 3 with a home run, scored twice and drove in two.

Marcelo Martinez pitched four innings of one-hit ball to pick up his third win of the season.

Omaha and Iowa continue their series at 5:05 p.m. Saturday.

