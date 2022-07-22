Omaha Storm Chasers cruise to win over Iowa Cubs

Brewer Hicklen drove in four runs in the first two innings as the Storm Chasers cruised to a 9-1 win over the Iowa Cubs on Friday night at Werner Park in their return from the all-star break.

Hicklen hit a three-run home run in the first inning and Dairon Blanco followed with a long homer to left field. Hicklen added an RBI single in the second as the Chasers led 6-1 after two innings.

Drew Waters added a homer to lead off the bottom of the eighth as he finished the night with two hits and three runs scored. Michael Massey went 3 for 3 with a home run, scored twice and drove in two.

Marcelo Martinez pitched four innings of one-hit ball to pick up his third win of the season.

Omaha and Iowa continue their series at 5:05 p.m. Saturday.