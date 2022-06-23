 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BASEBALL

Omaha Storm Chasers defeat Columbus Clippers

Omaha got an outstanding start from Austin Cox and a pair of two-run home runs as the Storm Chasers downed Columbus 5-3 Thursday night at Werner Park.

Cox shut out the Clippers over 6.2 innings, allowing two singles and striking out six to earn his second win this season.

Offensively, the Chasers broke a scoreless tie on an Ivan Castillo RBI single in the fifth inning. Michael Massey added a two-run homer in the sixth, then Vinnie Pasquantino socked another homer in the seventh, his 18th of the season.

Columbus pulled within 5-2 on Will Benson's two-run triple in the eighth. He then scored on a single to make it a two-run game, but Brad Peacock pitched a scoreless ninth for his third save.

Omaha and Columbus continue their series at 7:05 p.m. Friday.

gene.schinzel@owh.com, 402-444-1038, twitter.com/GeneOWH

