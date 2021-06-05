Omaha Storm Chasers defeat Iowa Cubs to extend winning streak to three

Kyle Isbel had two hits, including a solo homer, as Omaha beat Iowa 5-0 on Saturday for its third straight win.

Right-hander Scott Blewett turned in his best outing of the season so far, striking out six and allowing just two hits in six scoreless innings for the first-place Storm Chasers (20-8).

The Chasers took an early 1-0 lead when Sebastian Rivero singled home a run in the bottom of the second. Isbel followed by driving a 2-0 pitch by Iowa starter Scott Effross over the right-field wall.

The Chasers would tack on three more runs in the eighth. Emmanuel Rivera had an RBI single in the inning to extend his hitting streak to six games.

Omaha wraps up its six-game series with the Cubs at 5:05 p.m. at Werner Park on Sunday.