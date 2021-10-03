 Skip to main content
Omaha Storm Chasers defeat Iowa in final game of season
Omaha Storm Chasers defeat Iowa in final game of season

DES MOINES — The Omaha Storm Chasers ended the season with a 6-3 victory over Iowa on Sunday afternoon, giving Brian Poldberg a win in his final game as manager.

Omaha trailed 3-1 in the seventh inning before Erick Mejia hit a solo home run. It was the 231st homer for the Chasers, tying a single-season franchise record.

Iowa walked the bases loaded in the eighth, and Omaha scored the tying and lead runs on an error. Mejia added an RBI double in the eighth, and MJ Melendez had an RBI groundout in the ninth.

Scott Blewett earned the win, while Grant Gavin pitched the final two innings for his fourth save.

