Omaha Storm Chasers defeat Lehigh Valley

Daniel Mengden took a no-hitter into the seventh inning in leading the Storm Chasers to a 12-3 win over Lehigh Valley on Thursday night at Werner Park.

Mengden walked the first batter in the seventh before former Chaser Jorge Bonifacio doubled. Mengden went seven innings, allowing three runs on two hits.

Nate Eaton, who was promoted to Omaha two weeks ago, hit his fourth homer as a Chaser and also had a two-run double as he finished with four RBIs. Ivan Castillo, Vinnie Pasquantino and Clay Dungan added two RBIs each.

Omaha and Lehigh Valley continue their series at 7:05 p.m. Friday.

