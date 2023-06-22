ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Adeiny Hechavarria hit a grand slam in the fourth inning and Omaha never trailed again as it defeated Rochester 7-4 Thursday night for its 13th win in the past 14 games.

Rochester tied it 4-4 in the bottom of the fourth before Nate Eaton scored on a wild pitch in the sixth to regain the lead.

Brewer Hicklen and Logan Porter added RBI singles in the seventh and Porter added another RBI single in the ninth. Four Chaser relievers combined for four shutout innings to end the game.

Omaha and Rochester meet again Friday at 5:45 p.m.

Omaha (36-33) 000 401 201 - 8 11 0

Rochester (33-37) 200 200 000 - 4 8 1

W: Bowlan, 1-0. L: Javier, 0-1. 2B: O, Bradley 2; R, Mazara. HR: Hechavarria (1); R, Reyes (4), Blankenhorn (11), Adams (10)

