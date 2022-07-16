Omaha Storm Chasers defeat Rochester Red Wings

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Five Storm Chasers combined on a five-hitter as Omaha downed Rochester 4-1 Saturday night.

The Chasers never trailed as Gabriel Cancel delivered a two-run single in the second inning.

Rochester pulled within 2-1 in the sixth on Josh Palacios' home run. But the Chasers took advantage of Rochester mistakes in the eighth to pull away.

Cancel made it 3-1 when he scored on a wild pitch, then Saul Garza scored on a Rochester fielding error.

Brad Peacock pitched a scoreless ninth inning for his eighth save. Drew Waters had two of Omaha's five hits.

Omaha and Rochester play their series finale at noon Sunday. That will be Omaha's final game before a four-day all-star break.