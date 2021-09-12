Omaha Storm Chasers defeat St. Paul in 10 innings

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Ryan McBroom's single brought home Bobby Witt Jr. in the 10th inning Sunday and gave the Omaha Storm Chasers a 3-2 win over the St. Paul Saints.

Dylan Coleman, who worked out of trouble in the ninth, retired the Saints in order in the 10th to earn the win.

Omaha never trailed, as MJ Melendez gave the Chasers an early lead with a second-inning home run. It was Melendez's ninth homer with Omaha and his 37th overall, the most homers in the minors this season.

Omaha starter Jake Kalish worked a season-high 6 2/3 innings. He led 2-1 in the seventh before allowing a solo homer to Drew Maggi.

After splitting the six-game series with St. Paul, Omaha begins its first homestand of the season Tuesday against Iowa.​