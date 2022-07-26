 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical
BASEBALL

Omaha Storm Chasers defeat Syracuse in series opener

  • Updated
  • 0

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — After being shutout in back-to-back games, the Omaha Storm Chasers got on the scoreboard early in its series opener against Syracuse.

Angelo Castellano led off the third inning with a solo homer off a 3-2 pitch from Syracuse starter Tim Adleman.

The Storm Chasers (47-46) added two more in the inning on RBI singles from Nate Eaton and Clay Dungan.

Omaha would add two more runs in the eighth, finishing with eight hits. Five Omaha pitchers combined to limit the Mets (42-52) to one run and four hits.

The series will continue Wednesday at 11:05 a.m.

gene.schinzel@owh.com, 402-444-1038, twitter.com/GeneOWH

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Union Omaha earns draw with Greenville Triumph

Union Omaha earns draw with Greenville Triumph

Through two rematches, Union Omaha hasn't generated the offense it had against Greenville Triumph in last year's USL League One championship. The Owls earned a draw with Greenville on Saturday.

Watch Now: Related Video

Kyler Murray’s $230 million contract requires him to do film study

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert