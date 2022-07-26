Omaha Storm Chasers defeat Syracuse in series opener

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — After being shutout in back-to-back games, the Omaha Storm Chasers got on the scoreboard early in its series opener against Syracuse.

Angelo Castellano led off the third inning with a solo homer off a 3-2 pitch from Syracuse starter Tim Adleman.

The Storm Chasers (47-46) added two more in the inning on RBI singles from Nate Eaton and Clay Dungan.

Omaha would add two more runs in the eighth, finishing with eight hits. Five Omaha pitchers combined to limit the Mets (42-52) to one run and four hits.

The series will continue Wednesday at 11:05 a.m.