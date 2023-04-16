Inclement weather forced Sunday's doubleheader between Omaha and Iowa to be postponed.
The Storm Chasers and Cubs split the first four games of the series before games were called off Saturday and Sunday. Snow showers went through the Des Moines area on Sunday.
The postponed games will be rescheduled at a later date.
The Chasers return to Omaha for a six-game series with Gwinnett beginning at 6:35 p.m. Tuesday.
