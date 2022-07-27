 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BASEBALL

Omaha Storm Chasers downs Syracuse, handing Jacob deGrom a loss

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The Omaha Storm Chasers handed two-time Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom a loss in his rehab start Wednesday, beating the Syracuse Mets 10-4.

DeGrom was making his fourth rehab appearance after missing the entire major league season with a shoulder injury. The four-time all-star pitched four innings and allowed two hits, but they were costly.

Brewer Hicklen hit a solo home run off deGrom in the first at-bat of the second inning to give Omaha a 1-0 lead. The Storm Chasers (48-46) drew a pair of walks before Drew Waters hit Omaha's second homer of the inning to extend the lead to 4-0.

DeGrom retired the Chasers in order in the third and fourth innings, but he finished the day having allowed four earned runs, three walks and four stolen bases.

The pitching change didn't slow the Chasers, who stretched their lead to 5-0 in the seventh after Waters scored on a wild pitch.

Omaha added five runs in the ninth to seal the win. Jose Briceno started things with an RBI single, then Nate Eaton drove in three runs with a triple. Eaton later scored off a single from Hicklen.

Waters led the way for the Chasers, hitting 3 for 3 with three RBIs, three runs scored and three steals. Omaha finished with six stolen bases.

The Chasers and Mets continue their series at 5:35 p.m. Thursday.

gene.schinzel@owh.com, 402-444-1038, twitter.com/GeneOWH

