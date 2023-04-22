Joe Hudson's two-run single in the sixth inning broke a 2-all tie as Gwinnett went on to a 5-2 win over the Omaha Storm Chasers on Saturday afternoon at Werner Park.

With the win, Gwinnett has taken the first five games of the series. Omaha's offense has been held to 11 runs in the five losses.

Omaha got its offense Saturday in the first inning as Nick Pratto hit a two-run homer to right field for a 2-0 lead.

But Gwinnett tied it in the fourth before Hudson's sixth-inning single put the Stripers up for good.

The teams will complete their series at 2:05 p.m. Saturday.

Gwinnett (7-12) 010 102 001 - 5 10 0

Omaha (7-11) 200 000 000 - 2 4 1

W: Dodd, 1-0. L: Nunez, 0-1. S: Rios, 2. 2B: G, Shewmake; O, Taylor. HR: G, Solak; O, Pratto

Photos: Omaha Storm Chasers through the years