Iowa broke a 2-2 tie in the sixth inning and went on to down Omaha 9-2 Wednesday afternoon in the opener of a six-game series at Werner Park.

Omaha, which had won 15 of its previous 17, tied it with two runs in the fourth, scoring on a Tucker Bradley bunt and a Tyler Gentry double.

But in the sixth, Iowa drew four straight walks from reliever Brad Keller to bring in the lead run. Keller, on a rehab assignment from Kansas City, threw only four strikes in his 20 pitches. As a team, Omaha walked 12 batters.

Jake Slaughter added a three-run home run in the seventh to secure the win for Iowa.

The teams continue their series at 7:05 p.m. Thursday. The Chasers are slated to start Ryan Yarbrough, who also is in Omaha on a rehab assignment.

Iowa (44-30) 200 002 320 - 9 7 0

Omaha (38-35) 000 200 000 - 2 5 1

W: Kilian, 5-1. L: Keller, 0-1. 2B: O, Gentry. 3B: I, Mervis. HR: I, Velazquez (10), Slaughter (14)

