Omaha Storm Chasers drop series opener to Rochester Red Wings

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Two big swings in the second inning helped the Rochester Red Wings beat the Omaha Storm Chasers 5-2 in the opener of a six-game series Tuesday night.

The Red Wings seized control with four runs in the second inning against Chasers starter Daniel Mengden, all with two outs. Jake Alu hit an RBI double, and two batters later Andrew Stevenson hit a three-run home run.

Omaha scored its first run in the top of the fourth. Ivan Castillo led off with a ground-rule double and advanced to third on a passed ball before coming home on a Dairon Blanco groundout. Castillo drove in a run with a sacrifice fly in the sixth.

Castillo had two hits — both ground-rule doubles — for the Chasers, who collected four hits as a team.

Omaha and Rochester will meet again at 6:05 p.m. Wednesday.